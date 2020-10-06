MASSENA — Massena Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy says his tentative 2021 budget takes into consideration revenues that may have come in over past years, but are now questionable because of state budget cuts.
He said they’ve been told to expect a minimum cut of 20 percent for every program that is eligible for state aid.
“We’re taking the least that we can expect,” he said.
They’re also not budgeting for casino gaming compact money. Although there was some compact money in the first quarter, the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort was among the non-essential facilities that closed down because of the COVID-19 pandemic and just recently reopened to the public.
The $12 million tentative budget’s appropriations include $98,950 for fire protection, $690,361.89 for the Massena Public Library, $3.5 million for capital projects, $1 million for highway, $1 million for highway outside the village, $461,352.25 for general outside the village and $5.2 million for general.
Revenues are projected at $7.7 million — $630,361.89 for the library, $3.5 million for capital projects, $330.907.84 for highway, $1 million for highway outside the village, $2 million for general and $293,645.21 for general outside the village.
The tentative budget includes the use of $1.5 million from fund balances — $60,000 for the library, $1.3 million for general and $167,707.04 for general outside the village.
“We had a pretty healthy fund balance last year. We’re using a little over a million (dollars) in fund balance,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
Before even presenting this year’s budget, town officials had reviewed their current budget to see if any additional money-savings cuts or adjustments could be made.
“Most of it was for highway. We didn’t pave. We did patch and repair what we could,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
The Massena Town Council now begins a series of budget workshops, which will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesdays through October.
The budget must be approved by Nov. 20.
