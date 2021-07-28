MASSENA — State funding will allow the town of Massena to improve what officials feel is an important route to promote tourism in the town.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had announced $357 million in new pavement renewal projects last October, and $1.2 million of that was dedicated to resurface state Route 131 in Massena, from state Route 37 to the Town Line Road.
Deputy Town Supervisor Samuel D. Carbone stressed Route 131’s importance because it leads to tourist attractions in the region.
“The road is important to the overall tourism experience,” he said.
Visitors traveling Route 131 in Massena will find sites such as the Eisenhower Lock, the Nicandri Nature Center, the New York Power Authority’s Visitor Center at Hawkins Point, campgrounds, marinas, beaches and, most recently, a revamped Massena Intake.
“This scenic New York state road allows travel to many of the visitors centers, campgrounds, marinas and the new Massena Intake boat launch, as well as the other boat launches and the retriever training facility,” he said.
A ribbon-cutting marked the completion of more than $3 million in improvements at the Massena Intake. The improvements include an expansion of existing boat launches from four to eight, a new dock and room for seasonal boat parking, as well as the addition of two new, spacious picnic pavilions with restrooms, parking and handicap accessibility features.
Mr. Carbone said access to the town’s retriever training facility was also important. The facility, located near the intake, offers individuals an area to train their retrievers, drawing trainers from outside the region, including as far south as North Carolina and Georgia.
“Can’t wait to see this road resurfaced,” he said.
The $1.2 million for that project was part of $357 million in funding for the renewal of roadways in every region of the state. This funding, administered by the New York State Department of Transportation, will support 135 paving projects and the renewal of approximately 1,740 lane miles of pavements across the state.
In the north country, approximately $30.3 million was earmarked for projects to renew 279 lane miles of roads in Lewis, Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton, Essex and Hamilton counties.
Also part of the funding in St. Lawrence County was $2.9 million to resurface Route 310 from 0.5 miles south of Stiles Road to Route 345; $1.3 million to resurface Route 131 from Route 43 to Route 37; $623,000 to resurface Route 11 from Route 11C to the Franklin County line; and $1.1 million to resurface Route 3 from 0.3 miles east of Route 58 to 0.3 miles north of Twin Lakes Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.