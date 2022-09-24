POTSDAM — The town board is finalizing details of its tentative 2023 budget. As written now, the town of Potsdam’s budget calls for a higher general fund tax levy and tax rate.
Town officials during their September regular board meeting described the tentative budget as a “wish list” that will change following the budget meetings. The board met Tuesday night to bring the numbers closer to what will become the final budget. The town board has a second budget workshop planned for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in the town offices, 18 Elm St.
The tentative budget for next year calls for $1,770,886 in general fund spending, up from $1,495,339 in the 2022 budget. The 2023 tentative general fund tax levy is $1,160,616. That’s up from $886,833. The general fund tax rate is $1.99 per $1,000 of assessed value, up from $1.45 on the current town spending plan.
The early draft of the 2023 budget calls for more spending on hospital insurance, personnel services and Postwood Park in Hannawa Falls.
The town-outside budget in the tentative 2023 spending blueprint is $204,461.93, up from $196,072 for 2022. It calls for no tax dollars to be spent, but will be funded with sales taxes and fees from the cable franchise and building inspections.
The town has fire contracts with four local fire departments — Potsdam, Hannawa Falls, West Potsdam and Norwood. The town spent $335,019 on those for 2022. The 2023 tentative plan calls for $353,671.
The highway DA budget in 2023 is calling for $1,013,471 compared to the current year’s $1,019,302. The amount to be raised by taxes to cover the tentative amount is $1,012,471, which is slightly lower than the taxes for the current year of $1,012,302. The tax rate, however, would actually go down for this budget to $1.735 in 2023. The tentative 2023 and final 2022 rates are $1.74 per $1,000 of assessed value.
For the highway DB budget, the tentative 2023 budget would spend $1,278,674. That’s up slightly from $1,210,425 for 2022. There will be no tax levy for the highway DB fund. It’s mostly funded by county sales tax revenues and funding from the state’s Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program, or CHIPS.
The town has two lighting districts — Hewlettville and Sissonville. The tentative budget calls for spending a combined $3,390, up from $3,250 for the current year. Those are entirely funded by taxes. Residents in each district would see a tax rate increase of about 1 cent per $1,000 of assessed value.
Those living in the town’s sewer district would see a decrease in their tax rate by about 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The tentative plan calls for $32,402 in sewer district spending, up from $32,148 for 2022. The town tentatively plans to levy $20,882 of that in taxes, down from $21,258 for the current year.
The tentative town budget calls for a similar spending increase and tax rate decrease on the water district. The proposed 2023 spending plan calls for $24,500, up from $23,900 for 2022. Taxes for 2023 would fund $19,825, down from $20,525 for 2022. The tentative tax rate for the district would be $7.09 per $1,000 of assessed value, down from $7.30 per $1,000 for the current year.
All of the budget figures are subject to change. The town board must hold a public hearing and final vote before a 2023 budget is made permanent.
