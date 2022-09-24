Potsdam OKs overriding of state tax cap

Potsdam Town Hall, 18 Elm St. Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The town board is finalizing details of its tentative 2023 budget. As written now, the town of Potsdam’s budget calls for a higher general fund tax levy and tax rate.

Town officials during their September regular board meeting described the tentative budget as a “wish list” that will change following the budget meetings. The board met Tuesday night to bring the numbers closer to what will become the final budget. The town board has a second budget workshop planned for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in the town offices, 18 Elm St.

