POTSDAM — The town has taken control of Postwood Beach.
In a statement read at a special Town Board meeting Wednesday and crafted entirely during an executive session, the board said it decided to take “full financial and operational responsibility” of the beach.
Joint Recreation Director Trey T. Smutz took this to mean that neither he, nor the village, are liable for the events that take place there.
“With this new authority,” he said, “the village won’t be controlling or responsible for the property from now on.”
Postwood Beach had been operated as part of the Joint Recreation Commission funded equally by the town and village.
Mr. Smutz noted that he hasn’t seen anything official on this matter with regard to an agreement or contract.
Town Supervisor Ann M. Carvill said the town will fully run the beach.
The Town Board has tapped Michelle Garrow to be the new director of Postwood. Ms. Garrow was the director for more than 20 years in the past, so she’s highly experienced, Ms. Carvill said.
Ms. Carvill said Ms. Garrow will be in charge of recruiting and selecting lifeguards for the season, although the board will have to approve the selections.
Ms. Carvill also said a new recreation department would likely be created by the town, but at the very least there will “certainly” be a new recreation committee.
The breaking point, according to Ms. Carvill, was “lost faith and trust in recreation leadership.”
Mr. Smutz said it costs about $15,000 per month to run Postwood just for lifeguards, and more when you consider trash cleanup, lawn maintenance and other services.
The town plans to use the $80,000 it designated for the Joint Recreation Commission to run Postwood for the summer, according to Ms. Carvill.
“We feel it is in the best interest of everyone to have the beach open,” she said. “It is a beautiful location, and people from towns all over come to enjoy it.”
Ms. Carvill added that, “We’re looking to grow Postwood and take advantage of all it has to offer.”
The town aims to open Postwood by early July, but Ms. Carvill said the new town recreation director will give more details when the lifeguard hiring process is complete.
