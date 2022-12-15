POTSDAM — The town board will hold a public hearing on changes to the building code that will require permits for home playground equipment and shallow pools.
The hearing will be prior to the start of the Jan. 10 meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the town office building, 18 Elm St.
Town code enforcement officer Jeffrey K. Murray said the changes are “things the state changed the standards on. You have to make your code at least as stringent as theirs.”
Building permits will be required for installing swings or playground equipment at one- or two-family dwellings or multiple single-family dwellings, such as townhouses, according to the proposed code, which was made public during Tuesday night’s town board meeting.
Permits will also be necessary for “installation of swimming pools associated with a one- or two-family dwelling or multiple single-family dwellings (townhouses) where such polls are designed for a water depth of less than 24 inches and are installed entirely above the ground,” the proposed code says.
Mr. Murray said there will also be new regulations on food trucks.
The village board on Dec. 5 passed its own state-mandated code revisions. The village now requires building permits and fire inspection for food trucks and sugar houses.
“We’re looking for like, a fire extinguisher. A lot of them, it’s going to be really a breaking-in period,” village code enforcement officer Lisa A. Newby said of the code during a public hearing in November. “For the operating permits … some are valid for like 30 days, some for year, some for three years. You could set the time frames on a few parts.”
She also said there’s an entire new section governing parking garages. The village doesn’t have any. But, “if somebody applies for in the village, there’s a whole section of assessments on them, upkeep, that kind of thing.”
