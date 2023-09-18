Water/sewer district rate hikes sought in Potsdam

POTSDAM — The town board has scheduled three public hearings to revise fee schedules for its water and sewer districts, as well as code enforcement fees.

The hearings will be on Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m. to solicit input on the proposed new water and sewer rates for the Unionville water and sewer districts. The second hearing regarding the proposed rate for debt service collection for the Route 56 water and sewer districts. The third hearing will gather comments on amendments to the Town of Potsdam’s code enforcement fee schedule.

