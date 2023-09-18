POTSDAM — The town board has scheduled three public hearings to revise fee schedules for its water and sewer districts, as well as code enforcement fees.
The hearings will be on Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m. to solicit input on the proposed new water and sewer rates for the Unionville water and sewer districts. The second hearing regarding the proposed rate for debt service collection for the Route 56 water and sewer districts. The third hearing will gather comments on amendments to the Town of Potsdam’s code enforcement fee schedule.
During the Town Council’s Sept. 12 meeting, Town Clerk Cindy L. Goliber informed the board that if approved, the rate adjustments for Unionville’s water and sewer districts would be phased in over the next three years. Under the proposed changes, water rates for Unionville will incrementally increase to $100 in 2024 per EDU, $120 in 2025, and $140 in 2026, billed quarterly. Sewer rates will also undergo changes, starting at $280 per EDU in 2024, rising to $320 in 2025, and reaching $360 in 2026.
Goliber said quarterly billing would facilitate easier payments for residents, especially since Unionville residents aren’t metered. She clarified that the district relies on a tax levy system, and implementing metered rates would result in significantly higher costs for residents.
She described the rate adjustments as a modest increase, with rates calculated on a per equivalent dwelling unit (EDU) basis. Unionville’s unique situation involves a mix of residential and commercial properties, each assigned EDU values.
Residents of the Route 56 water and sewer districts, which were established with town and district voter approval in 2021 to promote commercial development along Route 56, will have the opportunity to comment on the proposed debt service payments for the district’s construction.
The construction of these districts, currently in the design and study phase, is anticipated to span several years and cost nearly $10 million, partly funded by grants. The initial expenses will be covered by a town-secured loan arrangement, with district residents contributing to the debt service payments based on their EDUs. There are a total of 147 EDUs for the entire area.
Goliber said the estimated fee recommendation, determined by the town’s attorney Roger Linden, is $180 per EDU annually for both the water and sewer districts, payable quarterly. She said these fees, though not overly burdensome, were approved by residents when they supported the creation of the two districts. Goliber noted that while the estimated fees might be subject to change following public input at the hearings, they are closely aligned with the final figures expected to be adopted.
The board will formally vote to establish the actual fees after the conclusion of the public hearing.
