POTSDAM — The Town Council is moving forward with building a new $531,659 salt storage shed at the town Highway Department site on Madrid Avenue.
Town officials anticipate the building will be finished this summer.
“We’re going to get going (with construction) hopefully here as soon as the weather breaks,” Highway Superintendent John A. Keleher said.
The town received a matching state grant of up to $285,205 toward the new structure.
Mr. Keleher told councilors they should expect to get the grant contract within 45 days of their Feb. 8 meeting.
The company’s pricing for the building was due to go up a minimum of 5% by Monday, so councilors ratified the purchase during the meeting last week.
Mr. Keleher said the town will be responsible for installing the building’s electricity and the concrete pad, site paving and digging the trenches for the footers. That’s all expected to cost roughly $70,000.
The building will come from Hybrid Building Solutions, based in Genesee County. One of the business’s co-owners, Mari Louise Merkwa, was at the meeting and talked about the town’s new barn. She said the footers will be able to withstand up to 90 feet of sand or be hit by a loader at 25 mph. She said Hybrid will provide the town sets of stamped building plans and foundation bolt connections.
The company has built other structures and storage buildings for various municipalities around New York state.
