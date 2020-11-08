POTSDAM — The town on Thursday adopted its 2021 budget, which shuffling appropriations to brace for a potentially turbulent year ahead with revenue streams on uncertain footing.
The general town property tax rate is going to increase by 1 cent per $1,000 in assessed values, though other constituencies in the town, including taxpayers outside the village, will see some specific rates decrease several cents.
Only one person, former councilor Rose Rivezzi, provided comments at the budget hearing Thursday. Her concerns were particularly with the line item allocating matching grant funds for the Climate Smart task force that she helps lead.
“Because of the nature of grants — you don’t know when they’re going to come and obviously they quite often need quite a bit of money,” Ms. Rivezzi told the board. “My intent when I asked for that line to be put in was to start with a little seed money and then if it’s not used in the next year it would grow.”
Last year, the board allocated $10,000 for that line. In this year’s tentative budget, funds for the matching grant funds were slashed entirely, but $5,000 was added back in and was included in the officially adopted budget.
Generally, state aid, especially under the Aid and Incentives to Municipalities program was projected to be lower next year as was sales tax revenues, meaning the board had to cut some services elsewhere. The town will contribute $7,000 less than last year to share expenses of the recreation programs administered by the village. Funding was also reduced for grant writing and the Potsdam Museum. The town is also completely slashing its funding of the Norwood Village Green.
At the same time, other lines are increasing. The town supervisor, Ann M. Carvill, will be getting a $17,000 raise compared to last year after Councilor Judy M. Rich moved to amend the tentative budget in September. An additional $18,000 will be appropriated for a contractor to manage the town’s computer systems.
The budget passed unanimously via voice vote Thursday evening.
