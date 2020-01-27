POTSDAM — Town Board members passed a resolution amendment to approve the Quarry Potsdam, LLC Project at Old Snell Hall on Thursday.
During a Jan. 14 meeting, board members passed a resolution, with an incorrect reference, to approve a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes consent certificate approving a 32-year, $2.1 million PILOT agreement being sought by Missouri housing development company, the Vecino Group, for renovating Clarkson University’s Old Snell Hall and conversion to a state and federally assisted low-income housing project.
The Potsdam Central School Board also will have to pass an amended resolution due to the error. That is expected to pass during its Feb. 11 board meeting.
(1) comment
Is this thing ever actually going to be built?
