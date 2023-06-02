Potsdam still seeks bids for fixed-rate renewable energy deal

State DOT employees work on a traffic signal in Potsdam. WATERTOWN DAILY TIMES

 Jason Hunter

POTSDAM — After rejecting three bids to supply electricity for a fixed-rate renewable energy program, the town board is in a holding pattern for its Community Choice Aggregation program.

New York’s CCA program allows villages, towns and cities to get lower electricity rates by leveraging the combined buying power of residents and small businesses. The lower rates get locked in for a set period from one year to 36 months, even if market volatility drives up electricity prices. Every resident and business is automatically enrolled, with the ability to opt out at any time. National Grid continues to deliver the power via its physical grid, maintains the power lines and is responsible for addressing any outages.

