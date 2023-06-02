POTSDAM — After rejecting three bids to supply electricity for a fixed-rate renewable energy program, the town board is in a holding pattern for its Community Choice Aggregation program.
New York’s CCA program allows villages, towns and cities to get lower electricity rates by leveraging the combined buying power of residents and small businesses. The lower rates get locked in for a set period from one year to 36 months, even if market volatility drives up electricity prices. Every resident and business is automatically enrolled, with the ability to opt out at any time. National Grid continues to deliver the power via its physical grid, maintains the power lines and is responsible for addressing any outages.
Potsdam is running its own CCA program called Town of Potsdam Community Power. It will be joining 10 other municipalities to collectively bid for lower energy rates later this year. The other communities are the villages of Canton and Saranac Lake, the cities of Canandaigua and North Tonawanda, and the towns of Canandaigua, Henrietta, Kendall, Richmond, Roseboom and Rush. There are about 46,000 eligible households and small businesses across the 11 locations.
The town board has contracted with Joule Community Power to administer Potsdam’s CCA program. In May, the board unsealed three bids Joule solicited for the town. They came from Constellation Direct Energy, Calpine Energy Soluations and Direct Energy.
Town Councilor Allyssa T. Hardiman said Potsdam’s bids weren’t for a fixed rate. Instead, they listed indicative pricing, which is a mean 12-month ballpark estimate for the cost of what’s certified as 100% renewable energy generated in New York. She said the rates were all above the 7-cent per kilowatt rate listed on National Grid energy bills.
“Basically, it was going to be twice as expensive as what this month’s rate was … twice a much per kilowatt,” she said. “We want to make people think we’re looking our for their interests. We don’t want people paying higher than what they’re paying now.”
In response to that, the town board changed its memorandum of understanding that Joule will send to companies who may want to bid to become the town’s CCA power supplier. It now says the rate must be below the 7-cent per kilowatt hour rate and can be 50% renewable energy generated in New York state, rather than the initial 100%.
The board now has a couple of options. They can wait until Joule procures more bids, or they can sever the contract with Joule and seek a new CCA program administrator.
“There are other administrators. Joule is the one who responded to (the town’s) request for proposals,” Ms. Hardiman said.
The CCA issue isn’t unanimously endorsed by all five town board members. Councilor Marty G. Miller is in favor of converting to more renewable energy, but has doubts about Joule and doesn’t support the opt-in nature of the CCA program.
“I’m all for clean energy. I think it is necessary,” Mr. Miller said. “This issue I have is, how we’re going about doing it with Joule. I just feel like I don’t want to jump into the first one that shows up. I want options before we sign up for everything.”
Earlier this year, the town board voted 3-2 to contract Joule to administer the town’s CCA program after Joule was the sole respondent to a request for proposals (RFP). Mr. Miller and Town Supervisor Ann M. Carvill voted against the contract.
“Part of this whole process, Joule has been steering the ship right from day one. I have a problem when the one who is steering this ship is the only one who answered the RFP,” he said, adding that he supports searching for new candidates to administer the program for the town. “I was hoping for more of those companies … but we got only one … I don’t know if we’re getting the best deal having Joule doing it.”
Another of Mr. Miller’s sticking points is the automatic enrollment of all town residents outside of the villages of Potsdam and Norwood.
If the board were to accept an energy supplier bid, Joule would work with the supplier to produce a final rate. If the board signs a finalized contract, all eligible residential and small business ratepayers in the town will automatically be enrolled in the CCA program. Anyone who does not want to participate must opt out. That’s how the state has the program set up, and is thus out of the town or Joule’s hands to change it.
Customers are not automatically enrolled if they have a third-party electricity supplier (ESCO), they are enrolled in the utility assistance program, they have a time-of-use rate, or they have a block on their account. Customers with rooftop solar or who are participating in community solar or community hydro can participate in both offers.
Anyone who wants to opt out will be able to at any time with no exit fee. There are also no entry fees for those who want to get the CCA rates. Joule doesn’t charge fees to either the customer or the municipality.
There will be a 30-day initial opt-out period. After that, anyone who wants to opt out can at any time, but it may take one or two billing cycles before they’re removed from the CCA billing. Those who want to opt out will be able to do so by phone, by a pre-paid opt-out card that’s mailed, or with an online form.
Those who are enrolled in the CCA will have the cost of actual electricity removed from their National Grid bills and will get a separate bill to pay for the power. They’ll still owe all of the other fees to National Grid.
“I know the state set the guidelines of people having to opt out instead of opt in,” Mr. Miller said, adding that the opt-out system “frustrates” him.
“It’s a hoop a lot of people aren’t going to understand. We’ve had all kinds of (CCA informational) meetings. (Town board members) have bent over backwards to have conferences on it,” he said. His concern is that town residents may get the paperwork to opt out in the mail and “think it’s junk and throw it out.”
He also wants to consider that EDF Renewables, a company seeking to build a solar farm on the old capped town landfill, could potentially help meet the town’s renewable energy needs.
“I just hope here’s a way Joule can change my mind. I want the clean energy,” Mr. Miller said. “I hope there’s a way we can make this work and save people money.”
