POTSDAM — The Town Council tabled a resolution Tuesday night that would have granted St. Lawrence County a permanent easement on part of the land where the town garage is located.
The county Highway Department currently uses space on the land to store vehicles and salt and sand but wants to build two structures to shelter its equipment and materials.
According to county Highway Superintendent Donald R. Chambers, who attended the meeting, in order to secure funding for the project the county needs to have “an ownership interest over the land,” which could be in the form of a permanent easement.
While town councilors were all content with the current arrangement of sharing the property, granting a permanent easement raised several questions.
“It seems like we are just giving the county town property with no actual funding other than what is described as a mutual benefit,” councilor Toni A. Kennedy said. “Why is there a need for a change if the town and the county has already said there is this great sharing of resources, there is this great relationship, so why the need for the easement; why not just the continued shared services?”
Mr. Chambers said that the desire to construct a garage and storage facility was mainly driven by environmental issues. The state is encouraging indoor salt storage, he said. The trucks run more efficiently and can be better maintained if they have indoor storage.
The county can’t build on property it does not own.
Council eventually decided the best course was to table the resolution, and to have each councilor come back with a list of questions to be addressed.
“We just want to make sure we get this right,” councilor Marty Miller said.
Mr. Chambers said he wanted to get bids out for the buildings in May so that work could be completed during this construction season.
Town Supervisor Ann M. Carvill said that if needed, she could call a special meeting to address the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.