POTSDAM — Potsdam town councilors on Tuesday night unanimously agreed to phase out the outdated QuickBooks system and pursue a contract with a New Jersey-based company for updated utility billing and municipal software.
Board members voted to grant Supervisor Ann M. Carvill authority to sign an agreement with Edmonds GovTech, a national firm headquartered in Northfield, New Jersey, to implement the new system for the clerk’s office.
The resolution said the funds required for the system would be determined and presented to the board for approval at a later date. Town Clerk Cindy L. Goliber estimated that the upfront cost for the municipal software and billing components from Edmonds would be about $39,000 in the first year, with subsequent years costing $18,500, including a $1,000 annual cloud hosting fee. If the town decides to purchase multiple systems to handle different aspects provided by Edmonds, the hosting expenses could increase up to $5,000.
Edmonds GovTech specializes in technology and software for local governments encompassing utility billing operations, personnel management, financial management, reporting, HR, and payroll.
During the discussion, Carvill emphasized the need to adopt more appropriate procedures that would significantly reduce the time spent on trivial matters, which can lead to errors.
“It’s time to do things more properly that will really lessen an extraordinary amount of time spent on minutiae that only invites mistakes,” the town supervisor said.
Carvill further told the board that town officials had already consulted with representatives from Edmonds. The transition process is expected to take several months as the town’s data is transferred to the new system.
Additionally, Carvill intends to account for the system’s annual maintenance costs in the upcoming year’s budget.
Goliber told the board that she will soon start billing for water and sewer fees. She had previously contacted both Edmonds representatives and another firm called Williamson Law a week ago to explore options for acquiring a new system to handle this critical task. Stressing the urgency of the situation, she said Edmonds responded promptly, while Williamson Law did not get back to her until July 10.
Currently, Potsdam still relies on QuickBooks for bookkeeping and billing. Goliber explained that although QuickBooks was cutting-edge decades ago, it is now inefficient.
“QuickBooks is not municipal software,” the town clerk said. “And I think we are finding more and more just a lot of glitches and things and room for error as Ann (Carvill) talked about before.”
Goliber had previously advised the town to opt for a dedicated municipal bookkeeping system when they chose QuickBooks. She said that the town is now encountering numerous glitches and opportunities for errors, echoing Carvill’s concerns.
Despite the several-month-long process required to transfer all municipal software, Goliber told town councilors that Edmonds representatives are confident they can expedite migrating of the town’s utility billing data to the new system.
Following the approval of the measure later in the meeting, Town Councilor Marty G. Miller, in jest said, “It’s funny that you’re excited about this because this was happening everywhere else 20 years ago.”
Goliber responded, “I tried to get them to do this 20 years ago.”
“Well, it’s like ‘Wow, the town of Potsdam is moving up,’” Miller replied.
