POTSDAM — The Town Council will hold a public hearing on a local law enabling residents to enter the Community Choice Aggregation program. Officials say the program could potentially lower energy bills for town residents through consolidated bargaining with energy companies.
The hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Town Hall, 18 Elm St. The town’s meetings are broadcast live over Zoom. Members of the public who want to attend remotely can go on the town’s website on the day of the hearing to find the Zoom link, wdt.me/hSgs5a.
During the town’s Tuesday night meeting, attorney Kevin Murphy outlined how the town can take first steps toward starting the program. Like other towns that have started CCA programs, Potsdam can consolidate consumers’ buying power, he said, to “secure a better rate for the taxpayers” and also keep the rate more stable over time. However, Mr. Murphy said that is not guaranteed.
The town has to pass a local law authorizing it to participate, and also give power to designate a third-party administrator, or act as its own administrator. That’s what the public hearing is for.
Mr. Murphy said an outside administrator is “not someone who walks in off the street.”
“The administrator is the person who actually conducts negotiations on behalf of the town … you need someone with special knowledge and expertise” to negotiate with power producers, he said. “There’s a likelihood you’re going to do this in conjunction with other municipalities who’ve drafted the same law and provisions.”
Mr. Murphy said the administrator would be paid by “collecting a small fee, based on all of the energy that is ultimately consumed.”
“For the consumer, it doesn’t really dramatically increase their amount, when you multiply small amounts by large numbers,” the attorney said.
The program would be an opt-out system for residents, Mr. Murphy said.
“You would negotiate on behalf of all the eligible rate payers in the town,” he said. “Consumers are automatically enrolled in the program, which is what gives the program the buying power in the first place.”
Mr. Murphy noted that the town’s plan would only apply to the town outside of the village. The village would need to pass a similar local law allowing it to participate. The town would be able to pursue the reduced rates on its own, or in conjunction with other municipalities that participate in the program.
