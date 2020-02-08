OGDENSBURG — A delegation from the town of Prescott, Ontario will make a presentation at Monday night’s Ogdensburg City Council meeting.
The presentation will concern a feasibility study the town commissioned for a bicycle ferry to operate between the two municipalities.
It was hoped that a pilot program would be in place for the summer of 2019, but logistical snags, particularly with border agencies forced a delay in the program.
“From a regulatory standpoint, both the Canadian and American border agencies have infrastructure and staffing requirements that need to be addressed if a full-time ferry was being operated between Prescott and Ogdensburg,” an executive summary of the feasibility study reads.
For the pilot project, agencies on both sides of the border have said that temporary facilities would suffice and the pilot program would be beneficial in assessing subsequent needs of a permanent operation.
While the border requirements are critical, finding an operator and a vessel are just as pressing.
The pilot project would operate on three weekends in the summer of 2020.
“At the request of the border agencies, and to provide a better reflection of demand, non-holiday weekends will be used,” the summary reads.
Four steps need to occur in the near future to assure the pilot project for this summer.
— The municipalities need to commit to the project.
— The weekends of the pilot project need to be determined.
— A formal agreement needs to be reached with the border agencies.
— A boat and an operator need to be found.
City Council meets at 7 p.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.