MASSENA — One of the new logos developed for the town and village of Massena emphasizes the importance of the local waterways.
The primary logo, developed by H3 Designs LLC, has a backdrop of a ship sailing on the St. Lawrence River as a fish jumps from the water and the sun begins to set. The logo reads “Always In Season!”
A second logo also has a focus on the three local rivers from a nature point of view.
A Brand Strategy Committee selected the two variations after taking suggestions from the local community.
Community members had been asked in March to vote on the final two designs after the town and village worked with H3 designs to come up with a new branding concept. Forty-nine concepts had been put forth, and 338 variations of those logo concepts were delivered to a committee for deliberation to narrow down the ones they felt were best for the area.
Community members were asked to visit a website that had been set up for the voting. Each page of the website featured a brief summary of the logo, alternate logo variations, font profiles and workmarks. It also showed the logo mocked up on merchandise and print products. Only one vote was allowed per IP address.
“The people have spoken and made their voice heard and the choice was overwhelming,” said Council member Samuel D. Carbone Jr.
Having a local company design the logos brought a Massena feel to them.
“H3 Designs, as a local business, really had a true advantage as local talent with vision and knowledge of Massena,” Mr. Carbone said.
