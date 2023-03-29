CANTON — The town board is moving into the final stages of approving new zoning regulations.
Monica Ryan, of River Street Planning & Development, Troy, led a Zoom discussion Tuesday night with members of the town board and the public about the new regulations.
Ms. Ryan said the working group designing the new regulations needs to consider comments from Tuesday’s meeting and comments from a review of the draft plan from St. Lawrence County and make any needed changes to the draft.
The town will then introduce a local law adapting the new regulations, conduct a State Environmental Quality Review, hold a public hearing and then move toward passing the law.
Ms. Ryan and the working group, consisting of members of the town board, zoning board of appeals, planning board and town staff, have been crafting the update for about two years.
The new regulations, Ms. Ryan said, are designed to follow the intent of the recently adapted Canton Comprehensive Plan, as required by the state.
The draft plan is available for viewing online at wdt.me/FLv8HV. Paper copies of the 162-page document are available in the town clerk’s office.
The plan’s presentation has been updated to be easier to read, Ms. Ryan said.
Tables of various requirements have replaced lists to make it easier to determine the regulations for each zoning district.
Districts have been changed to fit better with the comprehensive plan and the changes in living and doing business in Canton.
Districts will include:
Open Space–Recreation: The purpose of this district is to recognize the area designated by New York State Department of Environmental Conservation as a Wildlife Management Area and other conserved natural areas and open spaces and community parks and recreation amenities.
Rural: The purpose of this district is to support agriculture, rural and open land areas, and activities and to provide for compatible growth that maintains rural character.
Residential-Agricultural: The purpose of this district is to protect and enhance compatible agriculture and residential uses, while providing for orderly residential growth and development in the town.
Hamlet: The purpose of this district is to support the hamlet communities of Pyrites and Morley, where a mix of residences, small businesses and community and cultural uses exist in harmony on traditionally smaller scale lots.
Mixed-Use: The purpose of this district is to promote a mix of compatible residential, commercial and community service uses along larger transportation corridors, and in proximity to the Village of Canton.
Commercial: The purpose of this district is to delineate areas appropriate for general commercial uses along the town’s most prominent transportation corridors.
A map showing the locations of the district can be found at wdt.me/w2EVQz.
Many land use activities have been added to the regulations to reduce the need for special use permits, Ms. Ryan said.
“We have strived to make the process as easy as possible for the right project,” she said.
Several changes have been made to sign regulations and commercial building appearances.
With the end of the project in sight, Ms. Ryan said the pandemic-delayed plan is the result of diligent work.
“The working group has been very devoted,” she said. “We met more than 22 times.”
The board will look at any changes to the draft plan and start taking the next steps at its next regular meeting on April 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.