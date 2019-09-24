Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has announced two United States Department of Agriculture grants totaling $11,281,000 for infrastructure improvements in St. Lawrence County.
An investment of $5,491,000 will be used to finance a refurbishment of the current Potsdam sewer facility, including a new separate collection system, along with a $5,790,000 investment for the extension of public water service in the town of Louisville.
“I am excited to announce the USDA has awarded this substantial funding to support the maintenance of critical infrastructure and the construction of a new water system for two North Country communities,” Ms. Stefanik said in a statement. “Ensuring that my constituents have access to safe, clean water and other infrastructure improvements is one of my top priorities, and I am proud to continue to advocate for the development of rural communities in my district.”
