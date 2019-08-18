CANTON — TAUNY invites the community to stop by The TAUNY Center in Canton to see progress made on the “Towns of St. Lawrence County Barn Quilt” mural being created in conjunction with the county-wide Barn Quilt Tourism Project.
While teaching barn quilt classes at The TAUNY Center over the summer, organizer and barn quilter Ruth McWilliams, South Colton, has been leading a team of painters in creating the barn quilt mural.
To help create this mural, two Canton businesses provided materials: Triple A Building Center donated the sign board and Coakley Home and Hardware donated some paint and Frog Tape.
Also, historians and other town representatives throughout the county have worked with Ruth McWilliams and Pat Dominie of the St. Lawrence County Historical Association to choose traditional quilt patterns representing the rich and diverse heritage and identity of each of the county’s 32 towns.
These 32 barn quilt squares make up a 4’x8’ mural that will be featured in an exhibition at The TAUNY Center in 2020, and will eventually go on permanent display in the county. In August, visitors are encouraged to stop by The TAUNY Center any time during open hours to see progress on the barn quilt, including perhaps painters at work.
Earlier this year, a group of project partners — including TAUNY (Traditional Arts in Upstate New York), the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, the St. Lawrence County Arts Council, the Hammond Barn Quilt Trail Committee, and the Town of Colton Tourism & Beautification Committee — received a New York State Council on the Arts Regional Economic Development (REDC) grant to work on a major project celebrating and promoting barn quilt activity in St. Lawrence County.
Over 2019, the project features a range of exciting elements including: the recent series of summer “Barn Quilt Parties” around the county; the “Towns of St. Lawrence County Barn Quilt” mural project; a pilot tour of an area barn quilt trail; support for several contemporary, folk, and traditional artists to produce new works inspired by the barn quilt concept; and an online map for people in St. Lawrence County to post their own barn quilts and the stories that go with them.
The TAUNY Center is located at 53 Main Street, in Canton. TAUNY is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people understand and appreciate the folk traditions and local culture of everyday life — present and past — in the north country.
To do so, TAUNY seeks to research and preserve a record of diverse groups, customs and traditions; to recognize and empower traditional arts and artists; to identify and promote regional identity; and to provide opportunities for people of all ages to learn about folklore and culture. More information is available at tauny.org.
