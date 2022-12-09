POTSDAM — A tractor-trailer on Thursday struck a village police car while the officer was investigating an earlier collision between a tractor-trailer and a van.
Village police say an officer was investigating a tractor trailer-van collision at Elm and Market streets at 3:44 p.m. Police said the driver of the tractor trailer, 24-year-old Eric L. Rosario-Sanchez of Warren, Ohio ended up being cited for making an improper right turn, which allegedly made him at fault for that collision.
