OGDENSBURG — Four people were arrested on assorted drug charges following a Tuesday traffic stop that led to a search warrant being executed at an Ogden Street home where police confiscated drugs with a street value of $9,000, weapons and cash.

According to a press release Friday morning, Ogdensburg police arrested Brittany L. Fuller, 34, Potsdam, and Amanda A. Maben, 45, Watertown, following a traffic stop of a 2016 Nissan Maxima on Tuesday that resulted in 8 grams of Fentanyl, 1 gram of crystal methamphetamine, 26 oxycodone pills, 50 homemade Xanax bars and $2,578 being seized.

