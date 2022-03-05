OGDENSBURG — Gerald L. Dissottle, 31, Massena, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class B felony, and second-degree obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor, following a traffic in the 200 block of Franklin Street on Friday.
Ogdensburg police say that they were assisted by the sheriff’s office K-9 unit when they pulled over Mr. Dissottle and he was found to be in possession of approximately 250 bags of fentanyl with a street value of nearly $5,000.
He was being held pending arraignment.
