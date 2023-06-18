POTSDAM — A Clarkson University group studying traffic and pedestrian issues on Route 11 between the college and Walmart is suggesting three options to enhance safety along the busy roadway.
Erik C. Backus, a Clarkson civil and environmental engineering professor, went over the options with town board members during their meeting on Tuesday night.
“We all know there’s issues there, challenges,” he told town councilors.
A study group that included Clarkson engineering students used feedback from a group of about 200 people comprised of permanent residents, college students and seasonal residents to come up with the three options.
The first, labeled “most robust” on a slideshow Mr. Backus used Tuesday night, would involve significant changes to the stretch. It calls for bike lanes connecting Clarkson to the Walmart intersection on the north side of Route 11 and a shared-use path for walkers and bicyclists on the south side of the highway. A barrier would be placed on the south side to separate pedestrians and motor vehicles, along with multiple new crosswalks at Clarkson’s two entrances and the Walmart intersection. The group is also suggesting more lighting on the south side of Route 11 as a pedestrian safety enhancement, and bus shelters at Willow Tree and the Mobil station to improve public transportation accessibility. A major change the group suggests is to turn the Maple, Pine, Sandstone and Clarkson Avenue intersection into a roundabout, and moving the Morley-Potsdam Road intersection to the Walmart intersection, closing off the current intersection as a dead end.
The suggestions in the slideshow labeled “moderate improvements” call for a separated bike path/sidewalk from Clarkson to the Walmart intersection on the south side of Route 11, “incorporating existing pavement and allowing for both walkers and bikers to utilize the path going in both directions.” It also suggests additional lighting and a physical barrier separating vehicles and pedestrians.
The suggestions labeled “least robust” call for more lighting and crosswalks at the two Clarkson entrances and the Walmart intersection. Pedestrians would continue walking on the shoulder as they do now without a physical barrier separating them from vehicle traffic.
Mr. Backus said the study group will continue to seek public input. He anticipates issuing a final report in August or September.
“What we’re looking at right now is we want to get comments from the public through Summer Fest,” he told town councilors. Summer Fest is scheduled for July 13 to 15.
