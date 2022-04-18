CANTON — Multi-use trail permits are now available for purchase locally and online for those looking to spend the season or plan a vacation to ride the St. Lawrence County Multi-Use Trail, once it opens on May 15, 2022. The trails extend from the Brasher State Forest down to Parishville, on to Hopkinton, and from South Colton to Russell and beyond. As of June 1, 2021, trail permits are required on OHV/ATVs to enjoy the trails. All funds generated from permit sales are dedicated exclusively to the establishment, maintenance, and operation of the St. Lawrence County Trail System.
To purchase a season or three-day permit, trail partner locations and registration link can be found at www.VisitSLTC.com/atv-ride or by direct link at stlawco.org/multi-use-permit-application-2022
Support for clubs and trail partners is encouraged in the ongoing effort to embrace the multi-use trails as a positive quality of life asset and resource for economic development and tourism.
Permits can be purchased at:
n St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce / Visitor Center, 101 Main St., Canton
n GT’s Restaurant, 1156 NY-115, Russell
n Robideau’s Mahogany Ridge Bar and Grill, South Colton
n ABCD Hardware & Supply, 648 NY-11C, Winthrop
n Boyces General Store, 3914 St Hwy 56, South Colton
n SLC Highway Department, 44 Park Street, Canton
n Fun Unlimited, 2068 NY-812, Gouverneur
n MotoSports World, 9771 NY-56, Massena
Permits are $65 for the first permitted ATV/OHV, and $20 for each additional ATV/OHV permitted from the same household on the same application. ATV/OHV club members receive a $20 discount on the trail permit and riders can join an ATV/OHV Club while completing the Trail Permit Application. 3-day trail passes are also available for $20.
Riders will need copies of current insurance cards matching their physical address for each ATV/OHV to be permitted and a debit card, credit card, or PayPal account (NO CASH OR CHECK) to receive a permit.
The St. Lawrence County Multi-Use Trail opens on May 15.
For more information on enjoying the multi-use trails in St. Lawrence County : www.visitstlc.com/atv-ride/ and to view ATV and other trails experiences, visit the County interactive trail site at www.STLCtrails.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.