Trail Maintenance in Stone Valley

Mark Simon, coordinator of the Stone Valley trail system on behalf of the Laurentian Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club, organized a maintenance day recently. Starting near the fire station in Colton the group worked its way downstream. Shown improving the bench cut beside the Raquette River near Lucy’s Hole are Mark Simon, Steve Dilger, Jim Williams and Eileen Visser. Mark lives in Parishville, the others in Potsdam. Photo by Eileen Visser.
