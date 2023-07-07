LISBON — Twelve years ago, an idea was formed for a children’s program at the Lisbon Depot Museum.
Lisbon Town Historian Nancy LaFaver, who is also the museum director, contacted Carol Smith at Lisbon Central School to see if there was any interest. Smith did not hesitate to reply with an enthusiastic, “Yes!”
That is how the Lisbon Depot Museum’s annual Train Day first began. It has expanded and grown into a well received children’s program for Lisbon Central School’s primary elementary students along with a local Lisbon home-schooled group.
The 2023 Train Day hosted over 120 elementary students, teachers, volunteers, and, of course, Dr. Jimmy Train, the depot’s very own Vermont Railroad conductor.
“We had to modify some of our activities this year due to the Canadian wildfire smoke, but it all went smoothly none the less,” said LaFaver, “We even hosted some adults from Lisbon, South Carolina, North Carolina, and West Virginia who just happened to be in the area.”
There were three groupings of students that attended this year that took part in two morning sessions and an afternoon session. Each grouping was divided into smaller groups and rotated around our stations or activities. Those stations included: Kenny Friedel and Malcolm Jones and their Golden Spike presentation, Dr. Jimmy Train and his railroad safety presentation and tour of the locomotive, “The Train Rolls on” story with Laura LaBarge, train songs with Walter Smith and Hobo snacks with Robin Glass and a museum tour with LaFaver.
Smith is retiring from her teaching career at Lisbon Central School this year and was presented with a plaque recognizing and thanking her for the years of support for Train Day.
“This is not the end of our annual Train Day, and we certainly hope that Mrs. Smith will find a way to continue to work with us each year as our Train Day will ‘roll on’ for future generations of students,” said LaFaver.
