COLTON — Just off the west bank of the Raquette River near Rainbow Falls Reservoir, what is believed to have started as an electric line fire spread over ground about 100 feet into the woods.
Campsites visitors along Raquette River Road said they heard a pop around 4:15 p.m., and didn't see smoke until about 10 minutes later. Responders from Colton Fire arrived around 4:45 p.m., and additional trucks arrived from Parishville Fire soon after.
First using a truck hose to douse low flames in the brush along the treeline, responders worked to contain the ground fire from afar for about 10 minutes before heading into the woods with backpack pumps to control flames that had spread inward through the trees.
Around 5:05 p.m. flames fully engulfed a tree from the ground up, extinguishing itself like a spent match.
By about 5:15 p.m., the fire was largely under control, with crews continuing to target hot spots for at least another hour.
Colton firefighters on scene said a transformer may have blown, causing a power line to fall just in front of the treeline. The cause of the fire has not yet been officially determined. No injuries have been reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.