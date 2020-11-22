Treats
- SUNY Potsdam’s Alpha Kappa Phi sorority donated Halloween goodie bags for the frontline staff at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. The young women didn’t have any tricks up their sleeves, but rather wanted to show their appreciation of the CPH healthcare workers with some treats. (L to R) Sorority sisters Mia DiFonzo and Angy Howard
