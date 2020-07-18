“There are way too many maples,” were the first words St. Lawrence County forester Aaron Barrigar said about Potsdam’s trees.
His mission since last October has been to take inventory of nearly every tree in the village of Potsdam, noting its age, species and structural stability.
“Some scary stuff out there for sure,” Mr. Barrigar said pointing out a number of aged trees in the village. “Either they’re dead or dying, they’re on their way out, structurally unsound so they’re actually a public safety issue. And then a lot of the other ones are just diseases that you cannot cure or treat.”
The village commissioned Mr. Barrigar to survey the trees last year and use his findings to create a Community Master Plan. That document will guide the village in managing its tree canopy for years to come. This includes trees in all public parks and the right-of-way between sidewalks and roads.
“Helping us figure out how to diversify the forest canopy a little bit to make sure that it’s as resistant as it can be to pests and disease,” Fred Hanss, Village of Potsdam Director of Planning said.
Mr. Barrigar pointed out that the village has largely been spared by one of the most recent pests to sweep through the region, the emerald ash borer. Though, he did recommend treating some of the existing ash trees given their size and age.
“Over half of them I would recommend treating just because they’re in good form and it takes a really long time to get a tree to that size so it would be worth putting the money into them,” Mr. Barrigar said.
The last Community Master Plan for the village was completed in the 1990s. At the time, it also found an overabundance of maple trees, all around the same age Mr. Hanss pointed out. While Mr. Barrigar said he wouldn’t recommend taking down any of the maples, he suggests not planting any more if they die off.
Once the village has the new Community Master Plan in-hand it will be able to apply for grant funds from the Department of Environmental Conservation and organizations like the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. Those funds can be used to maintain the existing trees, plant new native species and other forestry projects.
