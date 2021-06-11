CANTON — St. Lawrence County is reporting trespassing violations along the multi-use trail system.
According to the news release, ATV and OHV operators are ignoring the signs where the trail intersects with the Pleasant Lake Road and are continuing toward the Dean Road.
Along Dean Road, there are a number of trails upon which ATV and OHV operators are accused of trespass. These trails are owned by an individual associated with a timber company, who has voiced complaints about vehicle operators encroaching on private land.
Legislative Trails Chairman Anthony J. Arquiett, D-Helena, said that “many of the folks potentially in violation likely have no idea that they’re doing anything wrong. Yet, there are certainly a few that know exactly what they’re doing and choose to ride off the trail even though they know it’s wrong.”
“We will make sure the signage is clearly understandable and present,” Mr. Arquiett said, so as to help ward off future violations.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office will be stepping up enforcement on the multi-use trail system immediately, according to the news release.
Mr. Arquiett interpreted this to mean “a deeper concentration of law enforcement in a specific problematic area” where the trespasses most occur.
A person caught trespassing will be fined $125 for the first offense. The second offense will result in banishment from the multi-use trail system for the remainder of the season, with the possibility of added fines and a lifetime ban.
Mr. Arquiett is happy to report that the “large, large majority of trail riders obey the rules,” but warned that if the trail system continues to be abused, it can be taken away.
As proof of his seriousness, Mr. Arquiett recalled the mid-1990s when the Brasher Forest trail was shuttered to riders by the state Department of Environmental Conservation for littering and other trail abuses.
More information on the multi-use trail system can be found at www.stlawco.org/MultiUseTrails.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.