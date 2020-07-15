CANTON — Three weeks since Treyanna N. Summerville, 18, was reported dead inside her Gouverneur home, a second arrest has been made in her homicide investigation.
Lashanna N. Charlton, 38, Ms. Summerville’s mother, was arrested on a second-degree manslaughter charge Wednesday morning, St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua announced during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. She was arraigned at Gouverneur Town Court and remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton.
Mr. Pasqua said Ms. Charlton voluntarily turned herself in at the state police barracks in Gouverneur.
The day Ms. Summerville was reported dead, June 22, state police launched a homicide investigation and charged her 13-year-old half sister with second-degree murder.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
