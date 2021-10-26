WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported a total of 125 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
No deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 79 new virus cases, bring the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 12,315. There are 22 county residents hospitalized due to the virus, a decrease of one from Monday. The county has experienced 128 COVID-19-related deaths.
Jefferson County reported 39 new cases, bringing its total to 10,484. There are 26 people in the hospital, up three from Monday. There have been 98 deaths reported.
Lewis County added seven new cases, for a total of 3,258. Five people are hospitalized, down one from Monday. The county has experienced 33 deaths.
