WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported a total of 155 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
No COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 86 new virus cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 11,487. There are 21 people hospitalized in the county due to the virus, unchanged from Tuesday. The county has experienced 122 deaths.
Jefferson County reported 50 new cases, bringing its total to 9,777. There are 27 people in the hospital, an increase of five from Tuesday. There have been 94 deaths attributed to the virus.
Lewis County reported 19 new cases, bringing its total to 3,081. Five people are hospitalized, a decrease of one from Tuesday. The county has experienced 33 deaths.
