WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported 193 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
No new deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
Jefferson County reported 72 new virus cases, bringing its total number of positive cases since the onset of the pandemic to 12,691. There are 17 people hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of one from Tuesday. The county has experienced 128 COVID-19-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 92 new virus cases, for a total of 14,325. Twenty people are hospitalized, the same as Tuesday. The county has experienced 142 deaths.
Lewis County reported 29 new cases, bringing its total to 3,746. There are 13 residents in the hospital, a decrease of one from Tuesday. The county has experienced 37 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.