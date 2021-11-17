WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported a total of 208 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
No new deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 101 new virus cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 13,779. There are 23 people in the hospital due to virus, up three from Tuesday. The county has experienced 141 COVID-19-related deaths.
Jefferson County reported 79 new cases, bringing its total to 12,083. Eighteen people are hospitalized, down one from Tuesday. The county has experienced 125 deaths.
Lewis County reported 28 new cases, for a total of 3,603. There are 17 people in the hospital, one more than Tuesday. There have been 35 deaths due to COVID-19 in the county.
