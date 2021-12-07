WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported a total of 256 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
No new deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 139 new virus cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 15,603. There are 31 people hospitalized due to the virus, down three from Monday. The county has experienced 146 COVID-19-related deaths.
Jefferson County reported 99 cases, for a total of 13,855. Thirty-two people are hospitalized, up three from Monday. The county has experienced 132 deaths.
Lewis County added 18 new cases, bringing its total to 4,043. Six people are in the hospital, three fewer than Monday. The county has experienced 38 deaths.
