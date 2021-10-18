WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported 333 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
The numbers reflect cases reported over the weekend, as the three counties only update information regarding virus cases Monday through Friday. No new deaths were reported in St. Lawrence, Jefferson or Lewis counties. A total of 52 people are hospitalized.
St. Lawrence County reported 150 new virus cases Monday, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 11,826. There are 24 people within the county currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of three patients since Friday. The county has experienced 124 COVID-19-related deaths.
Jefferson County reported 142 new virus cases, for a total of 10,052. Twenty-three people are hospitalized, an increase of two since Friday. The county has experienced 94 COVID-19-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 41 new cases, bringing its total to 3,153. There are five people hospitalized, a decrease of one from Friday. The county has experienced 33 deaths.
