WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported a combined 379 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
No new deaths were reported in Jefferon, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 213 new virus cases, bringing its total number of positive cases since the onset of the pandemic to 24,977. There are 34 people hospitalized due to the virus, the same as Monday. There have been 166 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the county.
Jefferson County reported 137 new cases, for a total of 23,108. Thirty-five people are in the hospital, unchanged from Monday. The county has experienced 152 deaths.
Lewis County reported 29 cases, bringing its total to 6,316. Hospitalizations remained at five patients. The county has experienced 44 deaths.
