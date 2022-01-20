WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported a combined 505 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
No new virus-related deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 291 cases of COVID-19, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 22,771. There are 27 people in the hospital due to the virus, a decrease of five from Wednesday. There have been 164 deaths attributed to the virus.
Jefferson County reported 148 positive cases, for a total of 21,036. Twenty-seven people are hospitalized, nine fewer than Wednesday. The county has experienced 150 deaths.
Lewis County reported 66 cases, bringing its total to 5,890. Five people are in the hospital, the same as Wednesday. Fourty-four county residents have died from COVID-19-related illness.
