WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported a combined 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
No new virus-related deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 51 new cases of the virus, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 27,642. There are 11 people hospitalized with the virus, three fewer than Thursday. There have been 176 deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19.
Jefferson County reported 12 new cases, for a total of 24,649. Seven people are hospitalized, unchanged from Thursday. The county has experienced 159 deaths.
Lewis County reported two cases, bringing its total to 6,657. Six people are hospitalized, the same as Thursday. There have been 48 deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19.
