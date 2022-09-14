Tax hit could await some with forgiven student loans

WATERTOWN — Statewide sales tax receipts in August rose nearly 13% compared to the same month a year ago, but the tri-county area did not realize similar revenue growth.

Jefferson County’s revenue for the month rose by 6.3%, or $500,000, going from $7.9 million in August 2021 to $8.4 million this year, according to data released Wednesday by the state Comptroller’s office.

