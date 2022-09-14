WATERTOWN — Statewide sales tax receipts in August rose nearly 13% compared to the same month a year ago, but the tri-county area did not realize similar revenue growth.
Jefferson County’s revenue for the month rose by 6.3%, or $500,000, going from $7.9 million in August 2021 to $8.4 million this year, according to data released Wednesday by the state Comptroller’s office.
Lewis County’s revenue remained nearly static, with the county receipts totaling about $1.2 million, the same amount as in August 2021. St. Lawrence County saw a 3% decrease in revenue, going from $6.2 million in August 2021 to $6 million this August, a $200,000 drop.
For the first eight months of 2022, Lewis County’s revenue has increased nearly 7%, from $10.1 million in January through August 2021 to $10.8 million during the same period this year, a $700,000 rise. Jefferson County’s receipts are up $1.4 million year-to-date, or 2.2%, from $63.1 million last year to $64.5 million this year. St. Lawrence County’s has realized a $1.8 million, or 3.7%, increase so far this year, from $47.5 million in 2021 to $49.3 million this year.
Oswego County has seen a double digit percent increase in revenue during the first eight months of 2022, with receipts rising from $35 million on 2021 to $39.1 million this year, a $4.1 million, or 11.9% increase. During August, revenue rose by 7.6%, from $4.8 million in August 2021 to $5.2 million this past August, a $400,000 rise.
Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in a statement that local sales tax collection statewide during August went up 12.6% compared to August 2021, totaling $1.7 billion, a $192 million increase over last year.
“Overall local sales tax collections were strong in August, even with many counties participating in the gas tax holiday,” Mr. DiNapoli said. “With consumer spending softening in recent months, local governments should maintain vigilance when it comes to their finances.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.