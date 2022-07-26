WATERTOWN — Unemployment rates across the tri-county area in June dropped considerably from the same month a year ago.
According to the state Department of Labor, Jefferson County’s rate decreased 1.6 percentage points in June compared to June 2021, going from 5.1% last year to 3.5% this year.
Both St. Lawrence and Lewis counties saw their rates drop by 1.5 percentage points, with St. Lawrence County’s rate going from 5.6% in June 2021 to 4.1% last month. Lewis County’s rate dropped from 4.7% last June to 3.2% in June 2022.
Statewide, the unemployment rate dropped 3.1 percentage points between June 2021 and June 2022, going from 7.5% last year to 4.4% this year.
Jefferson County’s unemployment rate in May stood at 3.3%, while St. Lawrence County’s rate was 3.4% and Lewis County’s was 3.2% during May 2022.
