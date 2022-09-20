WATERTOWN — Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties each had lower unemployment rates in August than the statewide rate and each counties’ rate improved compared to August 2021 rates.
Jefferson County saw a 4% unemployment rate, which is below its August 2021 rate of 4.7%, according to data released Tuesday by the state Department of Labor. Lewis County’s rate in August was 3.7% compared to 4.3% for the same month a year ago, while St. Lawrence County saw its rate drop from 5.4% in August 2021 to 4.6% this past month.
