BIZ-JOBS-GET

A "help wanted" sign is displayed in a window in Manhattan on July 28, 2022, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS)

 Spencer Platt

WATERTOWN — Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties each had lower unemployment rates in August than the statewide rate and each counties’ rate improved compared to August 2021 rates.

Jefferson County saw a 4% unemployment rate, which is below its August 2021 rate of 4.7%, according to data released Tuesday by the state Department of Labor. Lewis County’s rate in August was 3.7% compared to 4.3% for the same month a year ago, while St. Lawrence County saw its rate drop from 5.4% in August 2021 to 4.6% this past month.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.