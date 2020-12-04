WATERTOWN — The tri-county region logged an additional 64 new COVID-19 cases Friday, with Jefferson County logging the most — 34.
Jefferson County added an additional 34 COVID cases to its growing total Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 955.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 61 and now stands at 704. There are 240 people in mandatory isolation and six people are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Thursday, resulting in 246 known active cases in the county.
According to the county’s daily numbers update email, there’s a discrepancy between the state and county numbers of total COVID tests administered in the county. As a result, the total number of people tested and negative test result numbers will be discontinued from the daily release until the issue is resolved.
There are 528 people in precautionary quarantine, 502 of which are domestic travelers and 26 international travelers. A total of 1,367 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Five people in the county have died from COVID-19.
St. Lawrence County logged 22 new novel coronavirus cases Friday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 1,113.
There are currently 303 known active cases in the county.
A total of 794 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation. Eight people in the county are currently hospitalized with the disease.
To date, 121,119 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Thursday from the state Department of Health.
The county reported another five virus-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the death toll in the county to 16.
Lewis County logged eight new cases of COVID on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 385.
Eighty-three individuals are currently in isolation, 10 of whom are hospitalized with the disease.
A total of 298 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 17 from Thursday, resulting in 83 known active cases in the county. There are 358 people in quarantine.
To date, 17,854 tests have been performed since March. A total of 17,459 results have come back negative and 10 results are still pending.
Four people in the county have died from virus-related complications.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
