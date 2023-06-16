WATERTOWN — Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties each saw declines in local government sales tax receipts in May compared to the same month a year ago.
According to data released Friday by the state Comptroller’s office, Jefferson County’s year-over-year receipts dropped 9.3%, going from $8.43 million in May 2022 to $7.65 million in May 2023, a decline of $780,000.
St. Lawrence County realized a 3%, or $200,000, drop, from $6.38 million in 2022 to $6.18 million this past May. Lewis County’s receipts were off 2.6%, from $1.36 million in May 2022 to $1.32 million in May 2023, a $40,000 difference.
For the first five months of 2023, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties’ receipts are up slight amounts over the same period a year ago, while Jefferson County has experienced a small decrease.
St. Lawrence County’s receipts are up 0.6% from January through May, from $30.92 million last year to $31.10 in 2023, a $180,000 increase. Lewis County is up 0.7%, from $6.75 million in 2022 to $6.80 million this year, an increase of $50,000. Jefferson County saw a 2.4% decrease, from $39.54 million in 2022 to $38.58 million so far this year, representing a $960,000 drop.
The city of Ogdensburg’s receipts dropped 31.1% in May compared to May 2022, going from $190,000 last year to $130,000 this year, a $60,000 decline. The city began collecting its own sales tax in March 2022.
Oswego County’s receipts fell 8.9% in May 2023 compared to last May, from $5.15 million to $4.70 million, a $450,000 difference. For the year, receipts are down 0.4%, or $100,000, from $24.16 million in the first five months to $24.06 million during the same period this year. The city of Oswego’s receipts rose 8.4% in May, from $1.38 million in 2022 to $1.49 million this year, an increase of $110,000. For the year, the city is up 5.8%, or $420,000, from $7.22 million a year ago to $7.64 million this year. Most counties in the state outside of New York City — 47 out of 57 — experienced some decline in sales tax receipts in May compared to May 2022, according to Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. Overall, collections in the state rose by 1.1% in May, totaling $1.71 billion, an $18.4 million increase over May 2022.
