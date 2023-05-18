A sheet of uncut U.S. $1 bills. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

WATERTOWN — Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties saw double-digit percent drops in local sales tax collections in April compared to the same month a year ago, while Lewis County’s receipts declined by 9%.

St. Lawrence County experienced the second-largest year-over-year percent drop of any county in the state — 19.6% — with only Livingston County seeing a steeper decline at 20.6%, according to data released Thursday by the state comptroller’s office.

