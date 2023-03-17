WATERTOWN — Local government sales tax collections in the tri-county area in February grew by double-digit percents compared to the same month a year ago.
Lewis County realized the largest percent increase — 21.8% — going from $900,000 collected in February 2022 to $1.1 million this year, a $200,000 rise, according to data released Friday by the state Comptroller’s office.
St. Lawrence County saw a 19.5% increase, from $4.8 million a year ago to $5.8 million this past February, for an additional $1 million. Jefferson County’s collections grew by 15%, from $6 million in February 2022 to $6.8 million this year, up $800,000.
The three counties also are outpacing last year’s collections early this year. For the months of January and February combined, Lewis County’s collections have risen a total of $500,000, or 20.4%, going from $2 million for those two months in 2022 to $2.5 million this year. St. Lawrence County’s collections are up $1.6 million, from $10.6 million a year ago to $12.2 million in 2023, a 15.3% increase. Jefferson County’s receipts are up $1.7 million, or 12.4%, from $12.9 million in 2022 to $14.6 million.
The city of Ogdensburg, which began collecting its own sales tax in March 2022, realized $200,000 in receipts in February and has received $400,000 for the year to date.
Oswego County saw a 19% increase in collections in February, from $3.6 million in 2022 to $4.3 million this year, a $700,000 increase. For the year, the county has collected $9.1 million in sales tax, up $1.2 million, or 15.1%, from last year’s $7.9 million. The city of Oswego’s collections in February rose $100,000, from $1.2 million in 2022 to $1.3 million. For the year, the city’s collections are up $300,000, from $2.5 million during the first two months of 2022 to $2.8 million during the same period this year.
Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in a statement that statewide sales tax collections grew by 14.1% in February compared to the same month a year ago, with collections totaling $1.6 billion, or $203 million more than last year.
“While local sales tax collections continue to experience major growth in 2023, future collections may not grow at such a fast pace,” Mr. DiNapoli said. “With the nation and the state facing significant economic challenges, local governments should exercise caution and use responsible budgeting practices.”
