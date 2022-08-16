WATERTOWN — Monthly sales tax receipts ticked up slightly in July across the tri-county area when compared to the same month a year ago.
According to data released Tuesday by the state Comptroller’s Office, St. Lawrence County revenue rose in 7.6% in July over July 2021, going from $6 million last year to $6.4 million this year, a $400,000 increase.
Both Jefferson and Lewis counties experienced 2.9% increases, with Jefferson County’s revenue rising $300,000, from $8.2 million in July 2021 to $8.5 million this July, while Lewis County’s revenue remained statistically unchanged at $2.9 million.
For the first seven months of 2022, each county’s revenue is also up from the same period in 2021. Jefferson County’s revenue during the period is up 1.6%, or $900,000, from $55.2 million last year to $56.1 million this year. St. Lawrence County experienced a $1.9 million, or 4.7%, increase year-to-date, from $41.4 million in 2021 to $43.3 million in 2022. Lewis County’s revenue rose $700,000, or 7.5%, from $8.9 million to $9.6 million.
Oswego County has experienced similar revenue trends, with July receipts rising 2.7%, from $4.6 million in 2021 to $4.8 million in 2022, a $200,000 increase. For the year to date, the county’s receipts have risen 12.6%, or $3.8 million, from $30.1 million during the first seven months of 2021 to $33.9 million during the period this year.
Statewide, receipts were up 11.9% in July compared to July 2021, with collections totaling $1.8 billion, an increase of $188 million over a year ago.
