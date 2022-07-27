WATERTOWN — Sales tax revenue in June dropped significantly across the tri-county area compared to the same month last year.

Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties each experienced revenue decreases in excess of 30% from those realized in June 2021, while Lewis County’s dropped by more than 25%, according to data released Wednesday by the state Comptroller’s Office.

