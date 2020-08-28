BRASHER FALLS — A Sept. 2 event in the Tri-Town Arena parking lot will make back-to-school shopping easier for families — because it won’t cost anything except donations.
“With everything that’s going on, getting out to shop for school clothes can be a challenge,” organizer Michelle First said in a Facebook post announcing the event. “This is a donation sale. All of the items for sale will be donated (and I thank everyone who has already reached out with donations) and there will be no prices on any items. Please give what you can.”
All proceeds from the 2020 Tri-Town Fall Fashion Festival will go toward the Christmas Basket Program and the St. Lawrence Central School Parent-Teacher Organization.
“There will be donation boxes available for cash and no change will be given so please come prepared with exact change,” Ms. First said.
She said they will have clothing, outerwear and shoes available for both kids and adults. The Parent-Teacher Organization will also have school supply packages available.
Donations of surplus school supplies and any clean, gently used clothing will be welcomed. Because of COVID-19 safety precautions, clothing donations must be received by Saturday. School supplies will be accepted before and the day of the event. Contact Ms. First to make arrangements to drop off donations or have them picked up.
“These are trying times, but I am heartened at the way that our community continually pulls together to help others in need. It makes me so proud to hear from people in other towns how much they admire our community for doing what we do here,” she said.
COVID guidelines and regulations will be followed during the event, which will be limited to no more than 45 shoppers at one time. Anyone who plans on attending should bring no more than one adult per family group so the event will be accessible to as many people as possible. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be enforced.
More information can be found on the 2020 Tri-Town Fall Festival’s Facebook event page.
