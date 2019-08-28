CANTON — The former Potsdam man charged with child rape and sexual abuse has had his trial, in which jury selection was to begin Wednesday, adjourned without date, pending a hearing to determine whether expert testimony and other evidence will be allowed in at trial.
Lawrence L. Robinson, 59, of 21 Dockside Ave., Morristown, indicted with his former address of 11 Barclay St., Potsdam, and a former Northern New York Newspaper employee, is charged with four counts of felony first-degree sexual abuse and one count of felony first-degree rape.
Robinson has been offered a deal to plead guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse in exchange for a 10 year prison sentence, according to Chief Assistant District Attorney Jason M. Marx.
The indictment charges on or about December 2016 and on or about February 2016 in the town of Potsdam, Robinson subjected a 14-year-old girl to sexual contact with the use of force.
It is also charged that Robinson subjected the same minor to forcible sexual contact on or about May 7, 2016, and that he raped the minor by force between June 2016 and August 2016 in the town of Parishville.
Robinson is accused of forcibly subjecting a second minor, a 15-year-old, to sexual contact between December 2017 and January 2018 and again on or about March 2018, both instances allegedly in the town of Potsdam.
If convicted on all counts, St. Lawrence County Court Judge said Robinson faces up to 53 years in prison but would only have to serve 42 to 43 years.
“If we whittle that down to 35 years, you would still have to serve 30 years,” Judge Richards said Tuesday. “You’re unfortunately in a position where, if convicted, you’re spending the rest of your life in prison.”
The offer made would allow Robinson to “quite likely come out of prison alive,” as opposed to “rolling the dice” at trial.
The plea offer came to light during a Molineux hearing Tuesday in County Court, where Chief Assistant District Attorney Jason M. Marx and Robinson’s attorney, Edward F. Narrow argued over the relevancy of the admissibility of evidence of alleged prior uncharged crimes or bad behavior that Mr. Marx said would show Robinson had a pattern that leads to proof of the crimes he is charged of. That included allegations from a person accusing him of uncharged sexual abuse in the 1980s.
Additionally, County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards ordered a hearing to determine what, if any, “expert testimony” will be allowed in at trial from witness for the prosecution from Dr. Donald J. Lewittes, a Long Island clinical psychologist specializing in child and adolescent trauma including child sexual abuse.
Robinson remains released under probation supervision.
